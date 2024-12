Many are welcoming new pets into their homes this holiday season; however, for some people, the only thing they’ll find sitting under their tree is a scam.

Pet scams are happening all across the country, costing people hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

For Debbi Bachman, a Babcock Ranch resident, her three cats—Raisin, Khaleesi and Suzi—are her everything, but her journey to finding them started with tears.

“I was devastated. I called my sister, crying. She’s like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ I’m like, ‘There is no kitten,'” Bachman said. “I was lonely, and I went online. I was desperate for a kitty and really easily misled.”

Misled right out of $650 to begin with, the thief banked on her emotions. The Better Business Bureau warns that pet scams are on the rise, and as many as 80% of those online ads are fake.

Bryan Oglesby, the Better Business Bureau director of public relations, said, “Once they create that emotional connection with a puppy that does not even exist, they tend to send more and more money because the scammer leads them to believe the puppy is caught up in transit at the airport.”

A kitten, in Bachman’s case, with a mounting price tag.

“We got to the airport, and because the kitten is so young, they said it had to go in a special pressurized crate. That’s going to cost you an additional $900. It ended up being $2,000,” Bachman said.

She spent $2,000, but there was no kitten.

She eventually found a reputable breeder, and as of Wednesday, she has a home full of cat love.

“My cats honestly mean everything. They’re my children. They greet me when I come home; they sit with me; they bring so much love to my life,” she said.