State Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced her office will pursue domestic terror charges on the second man to try to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

Three months ago, when Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to take the life of the then-former president while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office issued an executive order to investigate.

The office tried to coordinate with the federal government. According to the governor’s office, however, the federal government was unwilling to allow the state to access the crime scene, provide evidence and to allow the state to accompany witness interviews.

The federal government intended to shut down the investigation and invoke federal jurisdiction.

DeSantis then filed a suit against United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, so they could pursue state law charges for state law violations in Florida.

The state is connecting a crash during the pursuit of the suspect to tie him with the domestic terror charges.

As Routh fled from the crime scene at Mar-a-Lago, a traffic stop was made on Interstate 95, during which a crash happened and nearly cost the life of a 6-year-old girl.

The State is seeking justice for the girl and her family for the crash that “seriously injured” the girl.

“When you couple those terrible injuries together with his other criminal conduct, which we believe rises to the level of domestic terrorism, it turns his actions into an attempted felony murder,” said Moody.

Routh is being held in federal custody.

