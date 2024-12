One Southwest Florida native is trading in her cap and gown for a ruler and chalkboard, ready to begin a new chapter in her life.

Laura Crawford, who graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) this past weekend, will start her teaching career next school year, thanks to FGCU’s Good Job Challenge Grant.

For many, going back to school as an older adult seems like an impossible dream, but Laura Crawford proved that it doesn’t have to be.

With a husband, two kids, and a full-time job, Laura returned to FGCU to finish her bachelor’s degree and earn her teaching credentials.

“It was just amazing, an amazing experience,” Laura said. “It took me 18 months, continuous semesters and through the summer to complete my degree, and I just graduated this past Saturday.”

For the past seven years, Laura has worked as an instructional aide at Diplomat Elementary School, but without a bachelor’s degree, she couldn’t become a full-time teacher.

That’s when she decided to take the plunge and pursue her degree.

Laura’s path to graduation was made possible by the Good Job Challenge Grant offered by FGCU.

This program is designed to assist individuals who are underemployed or working in paraprofessional roles by helping them further their education and earn degrees that can lead to career advancement.

Laura was one of 13 education-related graduates who received this grant, which covers the cost of their degree program.

In total, 60 students are currently on track to graduate in the future through this initiative.

“When this presented itself, I knew it was now or never. I had to do it,” Laura shared.

The grant allowed Laura to complete her coursework entirely online, which was perfect for her busy life.

With family support and determination, she could balance her education with the responsibilities of being a wife, mom, and employee.

“Without my family, I couldn’t have done it,” Laura said, speaking about the support she received from her husband and children.

Her oldest son, a senior in high school, and her youngest son, a seventh grader, were by her side every step of the way.

“My husband was very supportive, cooking dinners on Sunday nights when I had papers due, and they’re really proud of me,” she added with a smile.

The Good Job Challenge Grant is not limited to education majors.

The program is also available to individuals pursuing careers in healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries.

As for Laura, she’s excited to begin her new role as a teacher in the coming school year.

“It went by so fast, the whole 18 months. I feel like I still have a paper to do this weekend,” she laughed.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Good Job Challenge Grant, click here.