A local barbershop is now helping out the family of Sergeant Elio Diaz. The owner is hoping to raise money for them for whatever they need.

Diaz’s death touched a Port Charlotte business owner, Eddie Canillas, who never met Diaz. Now, he’s planning on sacrificing his profits for the Diaz family.

“It’s heartbreaking right around the holidays,” Canillas said.

There’s more to Canillas than clippers and combs. He owns Pioneer Cuts, a barbershop, and has a special place in his heart for law enforcement.

“My brother just retired 33 years with the NYPD. His wife was a NYPD lieutenant as well. She put in 20 years and retired. Got a lot of family members on NYPD in New York,” said Canillas.

When he heard about Sergeant Diaz getting shot and killed in Charlotte Harbor on Sunday, so close to his shop, he knew he needed to do something.

He decided every penny his shop makes on Dec. 28 would go to the Diaz family. The event aims to raise funds for the Diaz family’s utility bills and other needs.

“My deepest condolences go to that family,” Canillas said.

If you don’t need a haircut, don’t worry. A jug placed in the shop will take donations.

“Drop off whatever you can afford. At the end of the day, when we’re all done, the money will go right to the family,” Canillas said.

Pioneer Cuts is located near Kings Highway on 41 in Charlotte Harbor. The address is 4560 Tamiami Trail.

No need to book an appointment, you can walk in anytime between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Canillas wants the family to use the money raised for whatever they need.