This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jose Luis Saldana Hernandez is wanted in Lee County for battery on a person 65 or older. He is accused of attacking a senior citizen over a dispute about rent money. That happened in September. The 40-year-old’s last known address was in east Fort Myers.

Ryan Janeda is wanted for violating probation in Lee County. Investigators told WINK News that the 42-year-old’s current charge stems from pulling a gate off its hooks when he couldn’t get into a gated community. To date, he has 21 previous bookings over the course of 30 years for a variety of charges. Crime Stoppers said he has been in prison once and got out earlier this year.

39-year-old Angel Beard is accused of violating probation on a charge of petit theft. She is a repeat offender. According to Crime Stoppers, her current warrant stems from an incident where she loaded up a cart with items but only paid for a few of them. She has several past theft convictions. Look for her in downtown Fort Myers.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.