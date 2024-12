A community shows love and support to the family of a Charlotte County sergeant who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Sergeant Diaz was that person that was always, always laughing, always having a good time, always willing to help out. You knew that family was the most important thing to him,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Captain John Heck.

Sergeant Elio Diaz’s service with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office came to an end on Sunday when a gunman shot and killed him during a traffic stop.

There will be a service for Diaz on Friday as his family prepares to say their final goodbyes.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron visited the sergeant’s growing memorial, which has been visited by many people.

Whether they knew Sergeant Diaz or not, his community has shown up to memorialize the Charlotte County deputy.

And that is exactly what we see on a parked Charlotte County cruiser: a growing collection of flowers, flags, and other gifts to remember the fallen hero.

“Something like this takes a toll on you. You didn’t have to know him to feel everybody’s heart.” While she may not have known him, Stephanie Strickland brought something to honor Diaz: “Wooden cross that says amazing grace.”

She placed it among the flowers, flags, and other handmade gifts. They are tokens of appreciation for the sergeant’s ultimate sacrifice.

“He put his life on the line as they all do for us every day, and his was taken. So just to be remembered, it’s important for his family to know that he was cared about, loved, respected, so much, like a hero,” said Strickland.

Printed next to his call sign is Sergeant Diaz’s name, a tragic addition to a list of fallen heroes already too long.

“These guys are young. I mean, you know, just in the prime of their life, and it’s horrible to see that. And their families, you know, are, you know, without their dad, without their husbands, without their sons,” said Todd Conine.

Todd and Colleen Conine live just down the street from the growing memorial.

“Don’t take our police for granted. You know, they’re here to help us, and you could lose them at any time,” said Colleen.

While the petals on those flowers won’t last forever, Sergeant Diaz’s legacy will live on through the people who remember him.

The memorial service for Sergeant Diaz starts Friday at 10 a.m. at the Babcock Ranch Field House.