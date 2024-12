Last time Gateway Charter boy’s basketball head coach RJ Jones was at the City of Palms Classic, he made a promise.

“I came to City of Palms seven years ago as a spectator,” Jones recalled. “And I said I wasn’t going to come back until we figure out a way to get there.”

And on Monday, Jones returned along with his team as Gateway Charter faced Millennium High School from Arizona. The Griffins are the only Southwest Florida team to compete in the Classic Bracket in its first appearance in the City of Palm Classic.

“A lot of guys never thought we’d be in this,” Gateway Charter guard Obang Ochan said. “We just had to show everybody we’ve been working hard for.”

“These guys really wanted to be in it,” Jones said. “Last couple of years felt like they should’ve been in it and now we’re here.”

Gateway Charter fell to Millennium 64-53.

In the following game, a rivalry was renewed. Bishop Verot and Charlotte faced off in boy’s basketball for the first time since 2019 in the Hugh Thimlar Tribute.

“I coached against Mike and Ed and all of those coaches you know when they were players,” Bishop Verot boy’s basketball head coach Matt Herting said. “And you know it’s really two of the best programs in Southwest Florida traditionally.”

Charlotte boy’s basketball head coach Mike Williams said, “this is a nice way to get it started. You know it’s just fun to have rivalries with good coaches and good people.”

The Hugh Thimlar Tribute Trophy stays at Bishop Verot after the Vikings picked up the 59-43 win. For these local players, playing in this event is an opportunity they cherish.

“This stage is something that’s indescribable,” Charlotte guard Jordan Attia said. “Not many people really get a chance to go out here and perform.” Attia went on to win one of the game’s MVP awards while Bishop Verot’s Jerry Ashley won for the Vikings.

“We’re one of three or four teams from Southwest Florida,” Bishop Verot guard Gavin Williams said. “Really shows we’re one of the top dogs in Southwest Florida. So you know put on for the city.”