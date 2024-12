An Uber driver accused of raping a woman after allegedly chasing her down following her arrival at her home has appeared in court for his trial.

The suspect, Felix Torres, was allegedly seen on video committing the crime from the Ashlar Apartments in Fort Myers, which showed Torres putting on a mask as he followed his passenger to her door.

Moments later, he’s accused of covering her mouth, raping her and leaving her on the ground.

He has since been arrested and held in jail since December 2022.

Since 2022, Torres has been in and out of court, with his most recent appearance in February 2024, when he refused to surrender his phone password to the state.

The judge ruled that Torres would be jailed, delaying his trial until the password was given.

According to court records, Torres has been charged with multiple armed robberies, burglaries, and narcotics in Massachusetts from as far back as 2001.



WINK News spoke with Pamella Seay, legal expert and FGCU law professor, who said it’s extremely rare for someone to be held in contempt of court for over a year.

“The first amendment, the fourth amendment, the fifth amendment, the sixth amendment, and the eighth amendment. All of those are jumping right up,” said Seay.

Seay said investigators could use your fingerprints or your face to unlock your phone, but your password is something only you might know, and giving it up could incriminate yourself, something the Bill of Rights protects you from.

“This is my passcode; this is my password. Only I know it, you can’t, you can’t make me. Well, some courts say that’s protected. Others say it’s not, and the Supreme Court hasn’t come right out and said, yeah, kind of the only thing they have said I said if you have a warrant. Yes, you can get it, but it’s in my head, and I forgot. How are you going to get it now?” Seay said.

Torres appeared in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m., where the jury was selected, leading to opening statements.

WINK News will be present at the trial, providing new information whenever it becomes available.