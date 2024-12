Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms that are expected throughout Wednesday, starting in the afternoon and lasting into the evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Keeping up with similar patterns from Tuesday, expect a warmer than average day along with isolated showers throughout the afternoon and lasting into the evening.”

Wednesday

Tracking patchy, dense fog this morning that may impact your commute to work.

Once that clears, afternoon highs are expected to be warmer than the average for this time of year, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s.

Isolated showers and some storms are possible, mainly inland through the afternoon and evening.

Thursday

Patchy fog is possible again on Thursday morning.

Highs will decrease by a couple of degrees but continue above average in the 80s.

A few showers and a mix of sun and clouds are expected in the afternoon.

Friday

Morning lows will be cooler in the low 60s.

There is a dry forecast with cloud cover decreasing throughout Friday.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s.