Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels.com

A 13-year-old has been arrested in Lehigh Acres after authorities say he groped a woman in his neighborhood.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the neighborhood on Sunday after receiving a battery call.

When deputies arrived, the victim told officers she knew the 13-year-old suspect, and he approached her while she was riding her bike through the neighborhood.

The victim said hi, and asked if the suspect knew his grandmother was looking for him. The suspect said yes, and then asked the victim for a hug.

As the victim opened her arms the suspect grabbed her breasts with both hands. The victim said she pushed the suspect’s hands away and pushed him away.

The suspect then ran at the victim, pushing her off her bike and causing her to fall to the ground.

On the ground, the suspect continued to grab at the victim’s breast with one hand and grabbed at her pants with the other hand, repeatedly telling her he wanted to have sex with her.

After struggling for a bit on the ground, the victim was able to convince the suspect to get off of her. When the suspect got off, he ran away down the street.

The victim was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital with complaints of back and head

pain due to being pushed off her bike and the struggle she had with the suspect.

The suspect was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. An officer with the Department of Children and Families was contacted and advised that a report would not be generated.