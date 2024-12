Southwest Florida relies on tourists and visitors for income. In Fort Myers, one of the big draws to the area this time of year is the City of Palms basketball tournament.

Not only do the top high school talents from across the country come to the Gulf Coast, but family, scouts and fans do too.

This year organizers expect around 20,000 people throughout the week including spectators coaches and players.

On Thursday, players from around the country geared up for day two of the City of Palms Classic tournament.

Last year the tournament celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Around 2,000 people a day show up to sit in the stands. Tournament organizers say this is guaranteed to bring tourism to the area.

Lee County says the City of Palms tournament brings direct visitor spending of about $1 million.

While the total direct and indirect economic impact is about $1.7 million.

Around 3,250 nights of hotel rooms were purchased by visitors. It is one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the country.

“last year was our 50th anniversary, so I was nervous that we weren’t going to be able to compete with that energy,” said Mary Shack, the tournament coordinator. “But I feel like in the city, the high school basketball world is getting bigger, so we’re seeing great crowds. So far, the turnout has been great.”

State sales tax over the weekend will also generate about $60,500.

We can even expect to see some bigger crowds and more energy on Sunday with the slam dunk contest.

Tickets will be $10 and it all gets underway at 6 p.m.