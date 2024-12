A Collier County technical college has begun open enrollment for the spring semester.

According to marketing firm Validated Insights, Lorenzo Walker Technical College enrollment increased nearly 5% from 2020 to 2023.



Whether you’re welding, in the garage working on cars or studying to become a nurse, you can most likely find it at Lorenzo Walker Technical College.

Carlos Artime is the Executive Director of Career and Technical Education at Collier County Public Schools. He said that you can make a difference in a few months at the school.

“Within six months, a year and a half, again, depending on the program, you can make a significant change in your life,” said Artime. “You can make a generational change. You can come in and get a career.”

There are 26 technical programs, including 20 at Immokalee Technical College. Many of the trades fill a community need.

John Monda is the director of the Lorenzo Walker Technical College. He said that in addition to educating students, the college provides services to the community.

“Perhaps the best example is our automotive collision program,” said Monda. “Unfortunately, when people get in a car accident, we are one of those vendors here in east Naples that provides that service.”

Not only is it quick, it’s cheaper than a 4-year degree. Artime said 100% of students leave debt-free thanks to third parties or financial aid, and when they leave, they get a job.

“We have over 500 business advisors in Collier County,” said Artime, “so these are 500 businesses that work with us, and they provide internship opportunities for them.”

Chris Sugg is an HVAC instructor at Lorenzo Walker, he said that the internships usually turn into more.

“When they graduate, they’re hired, they have a company that they have experience with, have created a relationship with, and they get to walk out here with a job ready to go,” said Sugg.

Multiple people said the technical college offers a wide range of trades designed to prepare students for careers rather than just jobs.

Enrollment is open now for the spring. For more information on Lorenzo Walker Technical College, click here.