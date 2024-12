For the Quinn family, football is a family affair.

Steve Quinn is a managing partner of Football University, one of the premiere football camp and event organizations in youth sports.

Steve’s sons Brady and Carter are two of the top quarterbacks in Collier County.

Brady plays for First Baptist Academy and Carter plays for Lely High School.

“It’s been day one football,” Carter Quinn said. “Ever since I was little, I could walk, I had a football in my hand. It has been a grind ever since, every day doing something to get better.”

Steve first got involved with FBU when his sons were infants and instantly he was hooked.

“I saw what it did for the athletes,” Steve Quinn said. “I saw what it did for giving them exposure. I saw what it did for competition. I knew that I wanted to be part of this.”

FBU gave him a job and Brady and Carter were raised learning from and playing with the best of the best.

“I think that was part of their success, was to get an opportunity to throw with some of these great NFL quarterback coaches that train kids,” Steve Quinn said. “They got an opportunity to train with them as young as fourth grade.”

This week Steve is overseeing thousands of 10U and middle school players from all over the country in the FBU National Championship at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County.

As well as 60 of the nation’s top freshmen in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl.

Carter was invited to the game two years ago and now it’s Brady’s turn.

“It’s a great game, great competition and it’s going to get my name out there,” Brady Quinn said.

The junior and freshmen brothers both have Division I offers thanks to dad’s guidance, mom’s support and leaning on each other.

“We watch each other’s film, tell each other what we’re doing wrong, what we’re doing right,” Brady Quinn said. “We push each other to compete every day.”

As does their dad, but as Carter will tell you, Steve’s best advice is on the mental game.

“Teaching us how to lead, teaching us where our mindset should be, all that stuff helped us more than the weight room stuff and everything like that,” Carter Quinn said.

It showed this season, Carter had 2500 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading Lely to its first playoff win in more than a decade.

Brady had 2,549 yards and 33 scores for the Lions.

Steve and his wife Lori are proud of their sons and hope their family’s passion for football helps kids from Collier County and beyond reach their goals.

“Anything I can ever do to help kids from here is what life is all about,” Steve Quinn said. “What we’re all about. What our family is all about.”

Brady Quinn plays in the All-American game on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Southwest Florida is also represented in the FBU National Championship this weekend by a 10U team that qualified for the tournament.