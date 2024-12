Winds of change are sweeping through Southwest Florida, and in particular, Captiva, a Lee County barrier island. Strong storms could be bringing those winds on and could change Captiva’s geography.

Barrier islands are constantly changing. It’s only a problem when the community is not ready.

“Barrier islands are made up of sand and shell, and they’re ever-changing,” said Chris Lechowicz, the wildlife and habitat management director for the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation.

In some cases, the change is small, but at other times, it can alter the environment for everyone. The latest results from a five-year review on barrier islands from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife reveal that parts of Captiva are changing due to what they call a “natural force.”

“Hurricane Helene and Milton affected North Captiva and Captiva, actually, more than us. It depends on the direction of the storm,” said Lechowicz.

Lechowicz and his colleague Matt DePaolis know that whether the change that happens today is big or small is not the central focus. What people need to keep in mind is the future of communities on barrier islands, and they depend on how we act right now.

“We need to address our adaptation and mitigation with that mindset [that] we are fighting the forces of the land underneath us,” said Depaolis. “If we want to continue to live and thrive in these communities, we need to be creative in how we adapt to them.”

Also, in case you think you have to make some dramatic change in the way you’re living to have an impact, that’s not the case. Lechowicz explained that if you want to help protect your home from the ferocious forces of nature, you just need a little help from nature.

“At your own house, if you live on one of these barrier runs, is to replant more salt tolerant species of plants,” said Lechowicz.

This is not the only way to keep your house safer, but it is an easy way for you to plant seeds for a brighter future on barrier islands.

Click here for more information on the five-year review from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and click here to see the maps from the five-year review from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.