Charles Sise Street East in Lehigh Acres will be closed from Bell Boulevard to Thomas Sherwin Avenue beginning next week.

Temporary closure is necessary for crews working on underground drainage structures.

Only local traffic can access Thomas Sherwin Avenue by traveling north on Bell Boulevard and turning right on Milwaukee Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution, as crews may be working close to the roadway.

This work is a part of Lee County’s project to construct a new six-foot-wide concrete sidewalk on the east side of Bell Boulevard from State Road 82 approximately 4.2 miles north to Sunrise Boulevard.

Work includes concrete driveway replacements, minor roadway reconstruction and paving, minor drainage improvements and signing and pavement markings.

The project began in late October with estimated completion in Summer 2025. The project cost is about $3.2 million. The contractor is V&H Construction.

The closure will start during daytime hours on Monday.