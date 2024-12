A former Uber driver has been found guilty of raping his passenger.

The jury found Felix Torres guilty of sexual battery with great force, which is a life felony.

Also, he was found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of wearing a hood/mask that concealed his identity.

Torres will be held with no bond.

Sentencing will be on Jan. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

State prosecutors rested their case, and the defense delivered closing statements on Thursday afternoon.

Torres, was an Uber driver when he raped a young woman he had just dropped off from an Uber trip in South Fort Myers.

The court began in a dark room Thursday, the second day of his trial, while jurors listened to defendant Torres’s interview with detectives.

In the recording, Torres claimed his sexual encounter with the victim was consensual, but the victim said she was shoved down from behind, her mouth was covered and she was raped in the dirt outside of her apartment.

Lee County deputies played a video, which they said showed Torres putting on a mask before the attack.

That same balaclava mask was shown as evidence in court on Thursday, and Torres, the defendant, was cross-examined on the witness stand about his changing stories and sheer number of lies.

When Torres took the stand, he stated that he and the victim had a consensual interaction, and when they went to have sex, she then said no. He said when she said that, he immediately left.

On Wednesday, we heard from the victim and her former roommate, Ariana Scott, in court.

Both told the court what they saw and heard two years ago.

Scott claimed her roommate came home in shock, saying she had been raped by her Uber driver moments after being dropped off outside of the Ashlar Apartments.

Deputies said you can see Torres on surveillance footage chasing the victim down while putting on a mask.

The victim claimed that Torres shoved her on the ground, covered her mouth and raped her.

That statement was something Torres’s defense questioned.