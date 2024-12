Flags in Charlotte County will be at half-staff on Friday in honor of Sgt. Elio Diaz, the Charlotte County deputy shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Loved ones, friends and strangers attended a public viewing for the fallen officer on Thursday evening. The 11-year veteran leaves behind his loving wife and four children.

WINK News did not go inside the viewing out of respect for Diaz’s family, but we have seen countless people entering.

About an hour before the viewing started, WINK News saw a motorcade of dozens of local law enforcement officers.

Some were on motorcycles with flashing lights, and others were in their deputy cars.

Once they arrived, they paused momentarily to salute and went inside to pay their respects.

WINK News spoke to people as they left, some of whom, were total strangers like Bob Matecki.

Matecki is a retired police officer from Toledo who heard what happened, although he didn’t know Diaz, he said he needed to be at the viewing.

“I was in the same shoes as he was. I’ve been shot at. I had to shoot my gun, and it’s just a profession that you need the strength from your band of brothers,” said Matecki. “You need your strength from the public because the public’s gotta back you out there. And if they don’t, you’re in trouble.”

Matecki told WINK many of Diaz’s friends and family were inside, and described the viewing as very emotional.

The viewing wrapped up around 6 p.m.

The memorial service starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Babcock Ranch field house.

This is the route Diaz’s family, CCSO and others will take to the private burial service. It will pass right by the location of the shooting.

People who want to pay their respects can park near Kings Highway and line the streets.

The procession ends at the Charlotte Memorial Gardens With the final part of it open to family and CCSO members only.