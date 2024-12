Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mix of sun and clouds along with a chance of stray showers throughout this Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “On this Thursday, we are tracking a warmer day; however, temperatures will be slightly lower than Wednesday. There is a low chance of stray showers in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday

Tracking widespread dense fog this morning, with lows in the upper 60s.

Highs will be slightly cooler but still above average in the low 80s.

Low-end rain chances and stray showers are possible in the afternoon and into the evening.

Friday

Areas of dense fog are expected Friday morning, with lows in the lower 60s.

Expect a beautiful afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny conditions.

Saturday

It will be a chilly morning with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It will be a cool afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

Dry with a mix of sun and clouds.