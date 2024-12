Charlotte County deputies and residents of Southwest Florida are set to pay their respects to Sergeant Elio Diaz, who was killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service for Sgt. Diaz will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Babcock Ranch field house.

Numerous law enforcement agencies will travel in a motorcade, saluting in silence in memory of Diaz’s ultimate sacrifice.

Diaz was killed on Sunday following a traffic infraction with a homeless man, Andrew “AJ” Mostyn.

Diaz discovered that Mostyn was driving without insurance and a suspended license, prompting him to assist Mostyn, who had turned out to be living out of his car.

Diaz called Mostyn’s insurance provider to prevent his pickup truck from being repossessed.

After an hour of attempting to assist Mostyn, he began to approach the shooter’s vehicle to initiate a conversation.

Before the conversation even started, Mostyn pulled a rifle from his passenger seat and shot at Diaz 10 times, fatally wounding the deputy.

On Thursday, hundreds gathered for Diaz’s viewing, paying their respects to The 11-year veteran.

Diaz’s family and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will take the funeral procession route below, and others will take to the private burial service.

It will pass right by the location of the shooting.

People who want to pay their respects can park near Kings Highway and line the streets.

The procession ends at the Charlotte Memorial Gardens, and the final part is open to family and CCSO members only.