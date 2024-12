WINK News has shared stories about people greatly impacted by Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz‘s work. Now we hear from a woman whose life he affected for the better, as she says goodbye for the final time.

Perhaps one of the most telling stories of just how good of a man Diaz was is Alese Hibbins’ story.

Diaz wore his Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office uniform with honor. He was proud to serve the law and protect his community.

Diaz was able to be a great cop because he was a great person first.

“He was a phenomenal human being. I really think he was. He was so humanistic. It’s like you really genuinely cared about people,” said Hibbins. Alese Hibbins. CREDIT: WINK News

Diaz didn’t care that Hibbins was a drug addict. He treated her like he would anyone, with kindness, whenever he saw her walking on the street.

“I could have gone to jail and ruined the rest of my life and got, you know, a severe criminal record and everything else, but instead of just throwing me in handcuffs, he just took the time to talk to me,” said Hibbins. “To be treated like I still was a human just kind of made me know that I could get back in touch with myself and change my life around.”

Hibbins told WINK she is alive today because of Diaz. That’s why saying goodbye is so painful.

“When I woke up and saw that it was Officer Diaz. I immediately just started crying,” said Hibbins.

Hibbins was brought to tears again during Friday’s memorial service when she saw photos of Diaz smiling with his family.

“I feel really somber. I know he’s at peace waiting for Our Father, but I just don’t think it’s right,” said Hibbins. “I really feel really, really bad for his children and his and his wife and his family and — but I think that they know that he died a hero.”

Hibbins hopes Diaz’s loved ones hear her story so they can add her name to the list of lives their hero saved.

Long before he died a hero, Diaz lived his life as one.