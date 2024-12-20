Impacts of hurricane season on fishing in SWFL

Whipping winds and torrential downpours are all too common with hurricanes.

The strongest storms leave communities devastated and habitats for animals ravaged.

One area that can see change is recreational fishing, casting away any doubts that fishing is alive and well in Southwest Florida.

“This is one of the greatest fish in spots,” said JP Chetta.

Chetta came out with his two sons to the bridge at blind pass beach for a day of fishing.

“It’s just where everybody comes. I’ve talked to people that driven two hours just to come over here,” said Chetta. “Only thing that we’re missing is the parking out here. There’s nowhere to park.”

The lack of places to stay is a problem.

Over at Captain Brian on the water on Captiva Island, he takes guests out on a boat to see wildlife like manatees up close.

Luckily, storm-tossed waters churning up environmental concerns like red tide haven’t happened here yet, and Captain Brian thinks he knows what is to blame.

“There’s not as many rooms right now. People are down, filling the rooms that are open. And I think that people are anxious to come down” said Brian.

While Southwest Florida is recovering from the busy hurricane season, tourists who want to fish can’t come, meaning less money is spent locally.

“Support the fishing guides. Support commercial fishermen by buying stone crabs. Support anybody on the water but anybody off the water, it’s all it’s all connected,” said Brian.

Captain Brian is still optimistic about the fishing season.

“Every day. I mean, even next month, forecasts are more rooms open. And then the month beyond that, February, even more. So, not as busy as usual, but we’re still we’re still working,” said Brian.

Helping recovery with each hook, line, and sinker.

Jim said he expects the fishing season to pick up in the next couple of weeks or months, so he still hopes things will turn around soon.