Impacts of hurricane season on fishing in SWFL

Whipping winds and torrential downpours are all too common with hurricanes.
Gifting someone a pet for Christmas may sound like a good idea but not always. Animal experts remind us that owning an animal takes a big commitment.
In the third week of December, all eyes on college basketball recruiting are on the City of Palms Classic. Year after year, some of the top high school teams, featuring many of the top players in the country, compete in the Fort Myers Tournament. This year is no different. Take Long Island Lutheran versus Owasso, […]
Beverly’s Angels in Naples is providing kids the essentials they need during the holiday season, and they got some help from high school students across Southwest Florida.
WINK News has shared stories about people greatly impacted by Deputy Sergeant Elio Diaz’s work. Now we hear from a woman whose life he affected for the better.
If people in Punta Gorda consider themselves patients of ShorePoint Hospital, they will have to look for an alternate place of healthcare.
Holiday celebrations are a few days away, and nothing sets the mood better than candles. This warning is best given before the holidays.
Through its Affordable Home Construction Program, the city closed a contract for the first single-family home.
Roof, walls and floors. There’s so much to think about when you’re rebuilding.
A teenager has been convicted in a deadly shooting that occurred at the DeSoto County Fair.
WINK News spent the day along the procession route for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz talking with people who wanted to let us know what Diaz meant to them.
Family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue and even complete strangers gave Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz the sendoff he deserved.
The Naples Hurricanes 13U football team won the Pop Warner Super Bowl and become national champions.
Charlotte County deputies and residents of Southwest Florida are paying their respects to Sergeant Elio Diaz, who was killed in the line of duty.
Community Cooperative in Fort Myers has announced the delivery of over 300 holiday cards to Meals on Wheels clients.
The strongest storms leave communities devastated and habitats for animals ravaged.
One area that can see change is recreational fishing, casting away any doubts that fishing is alive and well in Southwest Florida.
“This is one of the greatest fish in spots,” said JP Chetta.
Chetta came out with his two sons to the bridge at blind pass beach for a day of fishing.
“It’s just where everybody comes. I’ve talked to people that driven two hours just to come over here,” said Chetta. “Only thing that we’re missing is the parking out here. There’s nowhere to park.”
The lack of places to stay is a problem.
Over at Captain Brian on the water on Captiva Island, he takes guests out on a boat to see wildlife like manatees up close.
Luckily, storm-tossed waters churning up environmental concerns like red tide haven’t happened here yet, and Captain Brian thinks he knows what is to blame.
“There’s not as many rooms right now. People are down, filling the rooms that are open. And I think that people are anxious to come down” said Brian.
While Southwest Florida is recovering from the busy hurricane season, tourists who want to fish can’t come, meaning less money is spent locally.
“Support the fishing guides. Support commercial fishermen by buying stone crabs. Support anybody on the water but anybody off the water, it’s all it’s all connected,” said Brian.
Captain Brian is still optimistic about the fishing season.
“Every day. I mean, even next month, forecasts are more rooms open. And then the month beyond that, February, even more. So, not as busy as usual, but we’re still we’re still working,” said Brian.
Helping recovery with each hook, line, and sinker.
Jim said he expects the fishing season to pick up in the next couple of weeks or months, so he still hopes things will turn around soon.