At 12 pounds and 12 weeks old, a little kitty was snatched from her home and literally dragged through the unthinkable.

Heal Rescue said the kitten was found beat up, with a wire around her neck. It has left lasting impacts on her health.

Eileen Young is with Heal Rescue. She said that Gloria went through a lot of abuse.

“They broke her chin, they de-gloved her jaw to where the bone is exposed,” said Young. “They dragged her around with a wire wrapped around her neck, through a yard into sand spurs. She was beaten about the head because there’s there is swelling, and there is brain damage.”

Gloria’s owner surrendered her to Heal Rescue. After spending a week at the vet, the kitten lives with her foster mom Erin Tansey.

“I’ve been fostering with Haven Honors for three to four years now,” said Tansey. “With her medications that she’s on right now, she’s still a little bit jumpy and shy.”

Behind these beautiful eyes, her vision has taken a hit.

“We think she can see images from far away,” said Tansey. “So if something’s moving, she will kind of turn her head. If you put something close up to her or near her, she doesn’t respond to it at all. So we’re hoping, as the swelling goes down, that as she develops, she’ll be able to just get that vision back.”

Gloria’s eyes are being opened to a healed and happy life, with the purr-fect home waiting for her on the other side of her recovery.

Gloria left the vet on Thursday and is now resting at home with her foster mom. It’s hard to believe someone would hurt such a precious little kitty. Heal Rescue said neighborhood kids were the ones responsible for it all

Little Gloria has weeks of recovery ahead before she can be adopted, But another success story is coming out of Heal Rescue.

Tommy is said to have been shot in the arm, spent weeks under the intense car, and is pawing around outside his cage walls on Friday.

The best part is that he’s waiting, just like we are, for Santa to bring him to his forever home next week!

