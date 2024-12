Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking less humidity, with breezier conditions along with sunny skies expected this Friday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Tracking cooler temperatures with highs reaching the mid-70s, which is average for this time of year. The cool conditions continue throughout this weekend.”

Friday

Fog persists in Southwest Florida, blanketing our area for your Friday morning commute,

Highs will be near-normal this afternoon in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds between 10-20 mph from the coastline will bring breezier conditions.

Dew points drop, and skies clear, leaving conditions comfortable and sunny

Saturday

Saturday starts chilly with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s with high-level clouds.

Expect a cool afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, along with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday

Cold wake-up temps in the low-to-upper 40s across Southwest Florida.

Staying dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

More comfortable highs in the mid-70s.