Jay Boodheshwar Credit: The City of Naples

The City of Naples announced that City Manager Jay Boodheshwar will complete his service to the City of Naples on Jan. 31, 2025, and retire from the public sector.

Boodheshwar, who began his tenure with the city on May 1, 2022, has served communities in Indiana, Ohio and Florida for 30 years.

In a letter to the mayor and the city council on Tuesday, Boodheshwar reflected on his public service and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Naples community.

He wrote, “Serving the citizens of Naples alongside my 500+ teammates has been one of the highlights of my career. Together, we have navigated challenges and seized opportunities, always striving to enhance the quality of life for all who call this beautiful city home.”

Boodheshwar served as deputy town manager in Palm Beach, Florida, for 16 years before joining the city.

His prior roles include leadership positions in Massillon, Ohio; East Chicago, Indiana; Bloomington, Indiana and Munster, Indiana.

Over the next several weeks, Boodheshwar will work closely with city leadership for a smooth transition.

Before his departure, he will assist the mayor, the city council, deputy city managers, and senior staff in prioritizing key projects and responsibilities.

While details of his next opportunity have yet to be announced, he shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter and his ongoing admiration for the Naples community.

When the city council reconvenes in January, it will begin discussions regarding the selection of a new city manager.