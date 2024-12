Credit: WINK News

A collision involving four vehicles on northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 108 resulted in one fatality, minor injuries to two others, and a large paint spill.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred early Saturday in Collier County when a paint-striping truck traveling north struck the rear of a stopped Road Ranger service truck.

The impact pushed the Road Ranger truck into the rear of a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, which in turn collided with a disabled Toyota Corolla parked ahead.

The unoccupied Corolla was in the process of being loaded onto a tow truck when the incident occurred.

The driver of the paint-striping truck, a 25-year-old female from Goldsboro, sustained serious injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

The drivers of the Road Ranger service truck and the sheriff’s office vehicle sustained minor injuries and were also taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Approximately 100 gallons of paint spilled onto the highway during the crash, complicating cleanup efforts.

The northbound lanes near mile marker 108 were temporarily closed as authorities worked to clear the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

