Cape Coral annual Holiday Boat-a-Long underway

Reporter: Zoe Warner Writer: Tim Belizaire
Families, residents, and businesses came out on Saturday to enjoy Cape Coral’s annual Holiday Boat-a-Long and Christmas movie.

The free event features local food trucks, live entertainment, and a special playing of the Polar Express.

Families are already unpacking their lawn chairs, waiting for the special Boat-a-Long in Cape Coral’s Bimini Basin to start at 7:30 p.m.

Todd King is the coordinator for Saturday’s event. He said the he is hoping the day will bring the holiday spirit to the city.

“Getting the holiday spirit into anybody’s heart is always an exciting time, and the boat parade is part of that,” said King. “Going into Christmas week, families come out and enjoy a beautiful parade. Lights on boats on the waters is something spectacular.”

The event will end at 9 p.m., but please be mindful of parking. King said there are shuttles that will help with overflow.

