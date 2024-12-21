Cape Coral hosts annual Holiday Boat-a-Long

WINK News
WINK News
Families, residents, and businesses came out to enjoy Cape Coral’s annual Holiday Boat-a-Long and Christmas movie on Saturday.
FGCU coach Matt Botsford announced that he is stepping down as head volleyball coach to join the University of Central Florida Knights.
Year-after-year some of the top high school teams featuring many of the top players in the country compete in the Fort Myers Tournament.
On Saturday morning, Meals for Hope held its annual Holidays Without Hunger event, aiming to ensure no one in Southwest Florida goes hungry during the holidays.
A collision involving four vehicles on northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 108 resulted in one fatality, minor injuries to two others, and a large paint spill.
One Lee County woman’s home has looked like Santa’s workshop since June.
The Weather Authority says Saturday is the first day of the winter solstice, and it feels like it across Southwest Florida.
At 12 pounds and 12 weeks old, this little kitty was snatched from her home and literally dragged through the unthinkable.
Heartbreak over Sergeant Elio Diaz’s death consumed the Charlotte County community, after the fallen hero was laid to rest Friday.
Whipping winds and torrential downpours are all too common with hurricanes.
Gifting someone a pet for Christmas may sound like a good idea but not always. Animal experts remind us that owning an animal takes a big commitment.
Beverly’s Angels in Naples is providing kids the essentials they need during the holiday season, and they got some help from high school students across Southwest Florida.
WINK News has shared stories about people greatly impacted by Deputy Sergeant Elio Diaz’s work. Now we hear from a woman whose life he affected for the better.
If people in Punta Gorda consider themselves patients of ShorePoint Hospital, they will have to look for an alternate place of healthcare.
Holiday celebrations are a few days away, and nothing sets the mood better than candles. This warning is best given before the holidays.
Families, residents, and businesses came out on Saturday to enjoy Cape Coral’s annual Holiday Boat-a-Long and Christmas movie.
The free event featured local food trucks, live entertainment, and a special playing of the Polar Express.
Families in Cape Coral are excited that the annual Boat-a-Long is back after a rough couple of years of hurricanes.
“This is a lot more; there’s a lot more of an environment here. It’s a lot more fun,” said one Cape Coral resident.
Fun seems to be the keyword throughout the night. Whether it’s food, events, or dancing, Cape Coral residents and tourists came out to see what today had to offer, but many people’s favorite part is the boats on the Bimini Basin.
“These guys have done a great job of the light show and everything, and it’s the best way to know how the community reconnects with everybody else,” said another Cape resident. “So it’s awesome to see.”
Dance groups from SWFL also came together to perform. For some dancers, this was a first and unforgettable experience.
The Calendar Girls, a popular women’s dance group in SWFL, retook the stage on Saturday, knowing that they were dancing for a purpose. That is the sentiment held by Calender Girl, CJ Connor.
“Whatever’s going on in the world, they seem to come together to watch us and have fun. And that’s when we look at my audience and see the smile,” said Connor.
The event organizer, Todd King, said he hopes this will bring the city together.
“Getting the holiday spirit into anybody’s heart is always an exciting time, and the boat parade is part of that,” said King. “Going into Christmas week, families come out and enjoy a beautiful parade. Lights on boats on the waters is something spectacular.”