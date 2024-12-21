Cape Coral hosts annual Holiday Boat-a-Long

Families, residents, and businesses came out on Saturday to enjoy Cape Coral’s annual Holiday Boat-a-Long and Christmas movie.

The free event featured local food trucks, live entertainment, and a special playing of the Polar Express.

Families in Cape Coral are excited that the annual Boat-a-Long is back after a rough couple of years of hurricanes.

“This is a lot more; there’s a lot more of an environment here. It’s a lot more fun,” said one Cape Coral resident.

Fun seems to be the keyword throughout the night. Whether it’s food, events, or dancing, Cape Coral residents and tourists came out to see what today had to offer, but many people’s favorite part is the boats on the Bimini Basin.

“These guys have done a great job of the light show and everything, and it’s the best way to know how the community reconnects with everybody else,” said another Cape resident. “So it’s awesome to see.”

Dance groups from SWFL also came together to perform. For some dancers, this was a first and unforgettable experience.

The Calendar Girls, a popular women’s dance group in SWFL, retook the stage on Saturday, knowing that they were dancing for a purpose. That is the sentiment held by Calender Girl, CJ Connor.

“Whatever’s going on in the world, they seem to come together to watch us and have fun. And that’s when we look at my audience and see the smile,” said Connor.

The event organizer, Todd King, said he hopes this will bring the city together.

“Getting the holiday spirit into anybody’s heart is always an exciting time, and the boat parade is part of that,” said King. “Going into Christmas week, families come out and enjoy a beautiful parade. Lights on boats on the waters is something spectacular.”