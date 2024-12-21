FGCU head volleyball coach steps down to coach UCF

WINK News
Families, residents, and businesses came out to enjoy Cape Coral’s annual Holiday Boat-a-Long and Christmas movie on Saturday.
Year-after-year some of the top high school teams featuring many of the top players in the country compete in the Fort Myers Tournament.
On Saturday morning, Meals for Hope held its annual Holidays Without Hunger event, aiming to ensure no one in Southwest Florida goes hungry during the holidays.
A collision involving four vehicles on northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 108 resulted in one fatality, minor injuries to two others, and a large paint spill.
One Lee County woman’s home has looked like Santa’s workshop since June.
The Weather Authority says Saturday is the first day of the winter solstice, and it feels like it across Southwest Florida.
At 12 pounds and 12 weeks old, this little kitty was snatched from her home and literally dragged through the unthinkable.
Heartbreak over Sergeant Elio Diaz’s death consumed the Charlotte County community, after the fallen hero was laid to rest Friday.
Whipping winds and torrential downpours are all too common with hurricanes.
Gifting someone a pet for Christmas may sound like a good idea but not always. Animal experts remind us that owning an animal takes a big commitment.
Beverly’s Angels in Naples is providing kids the essentials they need during the holiday season, and they got some help from high school students across Southwest Florida.
WINK News has shared stories about people greatly impacted by Deputy Sergeant Elio Diaz’s work. Now we hear from a woman whose life he affected for the better.
If people in Punta Gorda consider themselves patients of ShorePoint Hospital, they will have to look for an alternate place of healthcare.
Holiday celebrations are a few days away, and nothing sets the mood better than candles. This warning is best given before the holidays.
Florida Gulf Coast University coach Matt Botsford announced that he is stepping down as head volleyball coach to join the University of Central Florida Knights.
FGCU director of athletics Colin Hargis released a statement on Botsford’s departure.
“We are grateful to Matt for his service to FGCU, and we are proud of his many accomplishments,” said Hargis. “His values, passion and energy have positively impacted everyone at FGCU and the Southwest Florida community. We wish him and his family the best as he takes the next steps in his career.”
Botsford joined the FGCU women’s volleyball program in 2014. He led the Eagles to a 236-73 record during his tenure.
In 2018, he led the Eagles to their first Division-1 NCAA tournament victory against UCF.
The university said they have begun its national search to find the next volleyball coach for the program.