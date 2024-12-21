WINK News

FGCU head volleyball coach steps down to coach UCF

Writer: Tim Belizaire
FGCU volleyball coach Matt Botsford
Credit: Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida Gulf Coast University coach Matt Botsford announced that he is stepping down as head volleyball coach to join the University of Central Florida Knights.

FGCU director of athletics Colin Hargis released a statement on Botsford’s departure.

“We are grateful to Matt for his service to FGCU, and we are proud of his many accomplishments,” said Hargis. “His values, passion and energy have positively impacted everyone at FGCU and the Southwest Florida community. We wish him and his family the best as he takes the next steps in his career.”

Botsford joined the FGCU women’s volleyball program in 2014. He led the Eagles to a 236-73 record during his tenure.

In 2018, he led the Eagles to their first Division-1 NCAA tournament victory against UCF.

The university said they have begun its national search to find the next volleyball coach for the program.

