One Lee County woman’s home has looked like Santa’s workshop since June.

Sonya Rodriguez has been collecting gifts for months with a hefty goal: delivering Christmas to 400 Lee County families in need.

“The moment you step into Sonya Rodriguez’s home, you feel it,” said one visitor.

“When I look around, I see love,” Rodriguez, founder of Resource De LaYor, said. “This is love in action. Love is an action word, and this is love.”

Rodriguez’s passion for helping others has earned her the nickname “Mama Sonya.”

“When you get within so many feet of this woman, you get sucked in,” said Rebecca Link, a Resource De LaYor board member. “You don’t know what happened, and then all of a sudden, you’re in love. She’s Mama Sonya.”

Rodriguez has already registered over 400 children for the Christmas Cheer event.

“Lord help me, over 400 kids registered!” Rodriguez said. “But guess what? We’re going to make sure every last one of those kids has a very, very merry Christmas.”

Her home has become a bustling workshop filled with toys, bikes, and gifts.

“I started shopping last year after Christmas on the clearance racks,” Rodriguez said. “The loft was already full before we even got to June!”

What began as a family effort after Hurricane Charley has grown into a nonprofit helping hundreds of families.

“It’s tons of these,” Rodriguez said, holding up registration forms. “These are all the families. It was a lot of work and strategic planning, but we got it done.”

On Dec. 22, all the gifts — from dolls to bikes to gift cards — will be delivered to families. Rodriguez also provides wrapping paper so parents can wrap the presents themselves.

“I want the kids to feel like it’s from their parents, not from us,” Rodriguez said.

Though the toy drive is nearly complete, Resource De LaYor is continuing its $10,000 match challenge, where donations will be doubled. The nonprofit is also seeking volunteers year-round to support its efforts. For more information on how you can help out, go to their website here.