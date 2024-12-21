Meals for Hope brings Southwest Florida together to fight hunger

WINK News
WINK News
Families, residents, and businesses came out to enjoy Cape Coral’s annual Holiday Boat-a-Long and Christmas movie on Saturday.
FGCU coach Matt Botsford announced that he is stepping down as head volleyball coach to join the University of Central Florida Knights.
Year-after-year some of the top high school teams featuring many of the top players in the country compete in the Fort Myers Tournament.
A collision involving four vehicles on northbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 108 resulted in one fatality, minor injuries to two others, and a large paint spill.
One Lee County woman’s home has looked like Santa’s workshop since June.
The Weather Authority says Saturday is the first day of the winter solstice, and it feels like it across Southwest Florida.
At 12 pounds and 12 weeks old, this little kitty was snatched from her home and literally dragged through the unthinkable.
Heartbreak over Sergeant Elio Diaz’s death consumed the Charlotte County community, after the fallen hero was laid to rest Friday.
Whipping winds and torrential downpours are all too common with hurricanes.
Gifting someone a pet for Christmas may sound like a good idea but not always. Animal experts remind us that owning an animal takes a big commitment.
Beverly’s Angels in Naples is providing kids the essentials they need during the holiday season, and they got some help from high school students across Southwest Florida.
WINK News has shared stories about people greatly impacted by Deputy Sergeant Elio Diaz’s work. Now we hear from a woman whose life he affected for the better.
If people in Punta Gorda consider themselves patients of ShorePoint Hospital, they will have to look for an alternate place of healthcare.
Holiday celebrations are a few days away, and nothing sets the mood better than candles. This warning is best given before the holidays.
On Saturday morning, Meals for Hope held its annual Holidays Without Hunger event, aiming to ensure no one in Southwest Florida goes hungry during the holidays.
WINK News reporter Paul Dolan was at the food-packing event to witness the community’s efforts to help their neighbors.
Meals for Hope volunteers were hard at work—stacking boxes high and packing them full to feed local families in need.
Nearly 2,000 people filled the Lee Civic Center on Saturday morning, ready to work together for the cause.
“When I was younger, I stood in the line for the Meals for Hope, and when I heard that this was an opportunity for me to volunteer, I was like, yes, please, let me help,” said Sidney McConnell, an eighth grader at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts.
Sidney, who has received Meals for Hope assistance in the past, said she knows how important these efforts are for families.
“Being in that position and seeing a lot of people helping, giving back—it means a lot to be able to help people who were in the same position that I was in,” she said.
The event’s goal was ambitious: pack one million meals in two hours. Volunteers worked efficiently to meet that target.
WINK News joined in to help reach the goal, where Dolan met young volunteer Mali Steward.
“Gonna use the cinnamon and then go to the dry apples, then the sugar,” Mali explained while running her table.
Each meal bag was weighed, sealed, and packed into boxes. Every time a box was filled, cheers erupted from the crowd.
Thousands of boxes were packed by dozens of groups, filling hundreds of pallets, accompanied by celebratory cheers.
“These 2,000 people came together to be united and work together, making a huge difference in the community,” said Stephen Popper, president of Meals for Hope.
Sidney knows firsthand how much these meals can mean.
“A lot of people who, like, need the Meals for Hope and need Holidays Without Hunger because they can’t [afford food], so coming and helping would mean a lot to a bunch of people, including myself,” she said.
The meals are now ready to be delivered to families in need throughout the community.