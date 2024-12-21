Top rated prospects shine in City of Palms Classic

In the third week of December, all eyes on college basketball recruiting are on the City of Palms Classic.

Year after year, some of the top high school teams, featuring many of the top players in the country, compete in the Fort Myers Tournament.

This year is no different. Take Long Island Lutheran versus Owasso, for example.

The matchup had everything from the class of 2026 top-25 forward Jalen Montonati dropping 28 points.

“To get the honor to play in this tournament is really big time for us and our program,” Montonati said.

To injured Syracuse signee and son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, strategizing with his Penn State bound teammate Kayden Mingo.

“Proof is in the pudding,” Anthony said. “When people go from LUHI to DI, they have a lot of progress, a lot of success.”

With high-caliber talent on every team, the tournament is a scout’s dream.

“I love to watch the boys who may not have had scholarships all of a sudden get scholarships from coaches who have never seen them before,” Mary Schaack said.

This weekend, more than 60 college coaches and 50 NBA scouts will flock to Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

It’s a welcome opportunity for 2026 guard Dylan Mingo.

“It’s a big stage competing against a bunch of other high-level DI players,” Mingo said. “I feel like it’s a good opportunity to get my name out there.”

Right now, 87 City of Palms alums play in the NBA, and 156 alums play NCAA ball.

Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg led Montverde Academy to the City of Palms crown over LUHI last year.

Top-seeded LUHI fell short early this time around, dropping game one to Owasso 64-60.

“A team that’s not really supposed to beat you, sometimes they’ll catch you on an off night, and they’ll beat you so, just the upsets within the tournament,” Anthony said.

Win or lose, competing in the City of Palms Classic is sure to get a young athlete exposure like they’ve never had before.

The Explorers bounced back against Gateway Charter to get to the consolation semifinals.

Owasso is playing in the classic bracket quarterfinals against Oak Ridge on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

The hardwood action continues until a winner is crowned Monday night.