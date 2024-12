This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a deadly DUI, murder at a fairground and the attempted murder of a Sanibel police officer. Cody J. Curtis’ mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The plea hearing for the man accused of a drunk driving crash that killed a Matlacha woman has been rescheduled.

Cody Curtis appeared in court on Thursday at 9:14 a.m.

His attorney said that, given the complexity of the case, he did not feel comfortable doing a plea deal this early.

In April, a grandmother was killed while enjoying the day outside at That BBQ Place in Matlacha, right on Pine Island Road.

Investigators said Curtis was behind the wheel and plowed into the patio of the restaurant.

Last month, Curtis was in court, and it was the first time we heard him recognize what he had done and show remorse.

“This is a very serious case,” said Curtis, “and I know what I did was wrong, but I want someone who will fight for me, not against me.”

For months, Curtis has been in and out of court. The last time was on Nov. 25, in hopes of getting rid of his attorney.

In a letter to the judge, Curtis wrote, “I heard him utter under his breath that all DUI manslaughter cases deserve to rot in prison.”

However, his attorney, Robert Hines, denied that and said he did not want to go to trial.

At that hearing last month, the judge ruled that Curtis would not get new counsel, but he ended up getting a new one after his attorney filed to withdraw from Curtis’ case.

Many called the woman who tragically died a Matlacha queen.

Sharp’s family said they hope justice is served and served right for their Mary Lou.

“With the charges, he is facing close to a life sentence, and it wouldn’t hurt me if he stayed there the rest of his life,” said Kasha Darna, Mary Lou’s granddaughter. “I hope there’s no chance for him ever to drive again.”

Curtis’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

A teenager has been convicted in a deadly shooting that occurred at the DeSoto County Fair.

Ryan Watson Jr. was found guilty Friday of murder for the 2023 shooting of 17-year-old Daniel Lopez.

Documents show that Watson was tried as an adult, and his charges are listed as murder in the second degree with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

In Florida, a state attorney can charge a child suspect 14 and older as an adult if they commit one of the felonies outlined in the law, including arson, robbery, kidnapping or murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

The crimes carry a possible sentence of 25 years to life.

Jon Webster Hay Credit: The State Attorney’s Office

The man who shot a Sanibel police officer while he conducted a traffic stop has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Jon Webster Hay has been convicted of three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and shooting at or into an occupied vehicle.

According to the state attorney’s office, on Nov. 20, 2016, just before 8 p.m., a Sanibel police officer was sitting in his marked patrol car along Periwinkle Way.

He was filling out a report on a traffic stop when he was shot in the shoulder by someone in a passing car.

Other Sanibel police officers quickly arrived and gathered enough information to identify the shooter as Hay.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded. They located Hay’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but he continued to flee, driving to his home on Sandcastle Way.

As law enforcement approached, Hay, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired more than two dozen rounds at them.

The bullets did not strike officers, but the patrol cars were hit. The officers returned fire. Hay was grazed by a bullet and taken into custody.

When searched, a loaded semi-automatic gun was found in a fanny pack he was wearing. He also had extra ammunition-filled magazines for the gun.

The officer who was shot was treated at a hospital for his injuries and survived the shooting.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.