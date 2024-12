Getting in the holiday spirit, Florida style! We might not have snow but we do have some amazing Christmas lights.

If you plan to hit the road with your family and check out the displays, WINK News has you covered.

From classic white lights to colorful displays, homeowners pull out all the stops to spread Christmas cheer.

One homeowner in Cape Coral, Tone Stabley, took things a step further than your traditional Christmas lights to put on an entire light show with music.

His unique display draws in people of all ages to come and watch. Stabley told WINK he gets cars lining the road watching.

“I come out there’s kids dancing in the driveway, there’s screeching, it’s fun,” said Stabley. “That’s what I wanted. I wanted a show.”

All that twinkle and sparkle made a special someone travel from the North Pole to check it out himself. WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty asked Santa Claus why he made the visit.

“The smiles that we get from the children, and a lot of the adults also, it’s just fantastic,” said Santa Claus.

Santa told WINK News that the most popular gift request this year was kids asking for their families to be happy.

“A lot more want for their families this time of season, they want more for their families than they want for themselves,” said Santa Claus.

Andrew wanted to make sure Santa knew what he wanted for Christmas before he left to get back to work before his big night and even sang him a song as Santa rode off on his sleigh.

If you want to see any of these light displays there is a map that’s been made, originally it started in a Facebook group.