If you have a flight on Monday, prepare to be surrounded by many people.

Monday is believed to start the busiest travel week of the year, and WINK News reporter Camila Pereira went to Southwest International Airport (RSW) Monday morning to find out how it’s shaping up.

Crowds have been varying in size as the morning progresses, but the pace is expected to pick up as Christmas Day approaches.

The current problem for flyers lies in the parking lots.

Short-term parking is already nearly full, with RSW saying their short-term and long-term parking lots, as of Sunday 1:30 p.m., were at 92% capacity.

If you plan on flying out on Monday or Tuesday, you may be unable to access those lots.

We spoke with one flyer, David Komito, who arrived early to beat those crowds. He said, “I came out early because of that, took an Uber to the airport because I saw the articles earlier about the parking issues; one less thing to worry about.”

The airport says an alternative would be parking at the RSW remote lot, which is still available to book and prepay online until noon on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

The lot will close, and your car must be removed by the 30th.

For more information, click here to go to their website.