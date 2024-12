Christmas is considered a magical time for many families, but many also struggle with the loss of a loved one this time of year. Valerie’s House is opening its doors for the holidays to help struggling families deal with that grief.

When Maya Greenberg lost her dad suddenly in 2021, she felt lost and hopeless.

“I just really didn’t know how to deal with everything. I was having a lot of trouble in school and just a lot of trouble with everything,” said Greenberg. “I was 13, so not at a great point, and I went to my counselor one day I was just having a bad day. She was like, ‘Have you ever heard about Valerie’s house? Have you ever tried any therapy?'”

Greenberg said no, but was willing to talk.

“I was like, ‘You sure? Like it just, it’s a very depressing’… just a very sad theme, like, ‘Let’s get all of you guys together, put you in a room, you guys can talk about it’,” said Greenberg. “I was so scared. I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was kind of stupid.”

“Scared and stupid” turned into the support Greenberg needed.

“I’ve met so many people, even people that don’t even go here, like I’ve met a good friend of mine, and then he’s introduced me to people that he knows, and it’s just been a great time,” said Greenburg.

Valerie’s House opens its doors to families struggling with the death of a loved one.

Caretakers come in to shop for kids ranging from elementary to high schoolers.

New this year: kids taking part in the program could choose gifts for their caretakers.

Sean Sorrick first visited Valerie’s House as a freshman in high school. Now he’s a group leader pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.

“I was just going through so much. I didn’t really have many memories, but I will say being a group facilitator was far more fulfilling and helped me more than it did as a child, in the group. So that was really cool,” said Sorrick.

Emily Calderon is another group member turned graduate.

She lost her mom but persevered and is now pursuing her bachelor’s degree in social work. All thanks to the people at Valerie’s house.

“I met so many good social workers, and they would tell me a little bit about the field, and I would be like, this sounds like something I want to do,” said Calderon. “I know that social workers do so good for the community, and seeing them work here, and seeing like so many different social workers, I want to be able to do that.”

Greenberg is not nearly as far along as Calderon and Sorrick but like them, she knows what she wants to do moving forward.

“I’m actually going to start volunteering and working here next year,” said Greenburg.

Greenburg wants to help people like the people at Valerie’s House who helped her.