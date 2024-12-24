WINK News

‘Chrismukkah’; Two major holidays fall on the same day

This year Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day.

Many people of both faiths across our area will participate in the rare opportunity to celebrate both holidays.

Hanukkah is the Jewish festival that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the second temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

Hanukkah is observed eight nights and days.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ for Christians in the world.

This year as both celebrations coincide, it gives Christians and Jews the opportunity to observe each other’s traditions.

“Hanukkah is 8 days and so we have 8 different opportunities to celebrate to spread the light to share this light with other people and that’s why we invite everyone who wants to share their light to come and do it with us of course,” said Rabbi David Arias.

 Hanukkah will begin Wednesday night with the lighting of the first candle.

Each night one additional candle will be lit until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of the festival.

