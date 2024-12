Deputies were in a tense back and forth with a man barricaded inside a home.

It started around Tuesday afternoon and happened right at the intersection of 9th Street Southwest and Ida Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies said they were at the house in regards to the location of a suspect on active homicide charges.

On Monday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Nora Avenue in Lehigh Acres in reference to a shooting.

While on scene, deputies learned the suspect fled the scene after shooting and killing the female victim.

Due to the nature of the crime, LCSO’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Detectives worked alongside LCSO’s Electronic Surveillance Unit, Real-Time Intelligence Center and State Attorney’s Office, following all leads.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest the suspect for one count of second-degree murder and one count of battery on a person 65 or older.

On Tuesday morning, LCSO’s Special Operations Unit responded to the area of 9th Street Southwest in Lehigh Acres in reference to a barricaded subject determined to be related to the shooting.

SOU members worked alongside LCSO’s Electronic Surveillance Unit, Major Crimes Unit, Fugitive Warrants and K9 Unit to gain access to the subject, who was barricaded inside the home.

While attempting to gain access to the home and locate the suspect, a deceased male was located with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was in the residence.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family suffering from an unimaginable loss this Christmas,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This senseless act, and subsequent incident that followed is unfortunate and devastating to our community as a whole. I’m proud of my family members who worked tirelessly over the last 30 hours to conduct a thorough investigation, which ultimately provided some form of closure to the victim’s family today.”

The investigation remains active.