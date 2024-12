People shopping during the holidays. CREDIT: WINK News

If you are still baking and basting your holiday dish, time is running out.

Most stores have been busy Tuesday with last-minute shoppers. Some also closed early, such as Costco, which closed at 5 p.m.

It seemed like a normal, slightly busier, day today at Publix. Lines at the register were moving and stayed short.

The bakery wasn’t overflowing with customers. The eggs, though, were quite scarce, as they are the backbone of many holiday dishes.

A couple from Canada, here for the holidays, told us they enjoy shopping here.

“Traditionally, we like to eat a lot, so the shopping cart is full. It’s great here because it’s a one-stop shop where you get everything you need. It’s definitely our go-to place anytime we’re in Florida,” they said.

If it is your go-to place, keep in mind they close at 7 p.m., and it’ll be your last trip till Thursday because they are closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m. and Target at 8 p.m.