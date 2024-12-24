Beachgoers enjoy Fort Myers Beach on Christmas Eve

Whether you’re a full-time Floridian, a snowbird or just vacationing here for Christmas, it was a great day to go to the beach.

Many of them were packed. We spoke to several people who spent Christmas Eve soaking up the sun and sand, taking in the gorgeous views of Fort Myers Beach.

“They’ve done such a beautiful job extending this beach. The sand is beautiful. It’s nice to see. All the tourism and people are shopping and spending money, and it’s great, myself included,” a beachgoer said.

Another beachgoer said, “It’s great to see how it’s come back, and we were here not long after the hurricane, and just to see the devastation and how it’s come back since then. It’s just great.”

Many people we talked to were very impressed with how well Fort Myers Beach has come back from Hurricane Ian two years ago and this season’s storms.