From shy newcomer to team leader, one man’s journey with the Florida Everblades has been remarkable.

As the newly elected captain, Oliver Chau is ready to lead the team to more victories.

WINK News sports reporter Zach Oliveri explains how he’s showing leadership on and off the ice.

Florida Everblades forward Oliver Chau holds many titles:

Two-time Kelly Cup Champion

2024 playoffs MVP

And now, you can call him team captain.

“Just chills, honestly. Like I said, I wasn’t really expecting it. It’s just more of a huge honor for me, and I’m super grateful to have my teammates believe in me and believe in me as a leader,” Chau told WINK News.

Chau was voted captain after securing a majority of the votes during a team vote.

This is Chau’s first time being named a captain since he was in high school.

Everblades head coach Brad Ralph explained why Chau gets the ‘C’ on his jersey, “I think he leads by example primarily on the ice with his work ethic. His compete level and, you know he’s such great person, like, you know just well-liked by his teammates.”

Chau joined the Everblades in 2022, and he’s seen himself grow since then.

Chau said, “I feel like I came here, you know, a shy kid. And now, three years down the road, I’ve been here. I know the process. I know how Ralphie wants us to play. Just tremendous growth not just on the ice but as a human being.”

“He has more confidence to let his shot go. Whether he’s going to score or not, he understands what it generates. So you know that’s me the confidence through adversity. Confidence through pressure moments,” said Ralph.

Chau may have a new title, but for him, it’s business as usual.

“You can slap the C on any one of them, and nothing will change. I just want to continue being myself, the leader that I am,” said Chau.

And help lead the Everblades in defending their title.