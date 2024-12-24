Taking an inside look at Naples Police Department’s Technical Analysis Center

WINK News
Whether you’re a full-time Floridian, a snowbird or just vacationing here for Christmas, it was a great day to go to the beach.
This year Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day. Many people of both faiths across our area will participate in the rare opportunity to celebrate both holidays.
It’s nearly that time to set off fireworks.
It’s an iconic bar and restaurant on Fort Myers Beach that has been missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed it.
A family of ten thought they had a good plan to beat the Christmas travel rush at Southwest Florida International Airport.
WINK News got an inside look at the new license plate reading technology being used by the Naples Police Department.
The joy of Christmas for many, especially kids, is seeing gifts under the tree, but for one family, they couldn’t afford not only presents but the bare necessities.
Matlacha has had its share of damage this year from hurricanes Helene and Milton. While people continue to heal and recover, they’re also looking toward the new year and beyond.
As many of us have already made our Christmas lists and checked them twice, dozens of neighbors are just wishing for a warm and safe place to live.
If you are still baking and basting your holiday dish, time is running out.
One Fort Myers jewelry store is taking the art of jewelry making into the future, all with the help of AI.
Deputies are in a tense back and forth with a man barricaded inside a home.
From shy newcomer to team leader, one man’s journey with the Florida Everblades has been remarkable.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking more information on a suspect wanted for shooting someone at the Edison Mall.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for residents in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue following a water main break that briefly halted potable water service.
Morning anchor Cory Lazar got the invite and takes us behind the scenes of the brand new Naples police technical analysis center (TAC).
“So from here in the in the TAC, we can run operations. From here we can switch those cameras, those right now,” said Ciro Dominguez, “Those are license plate recognition on your right, and they are in different intersections. If one of those tags comes back stolen or wanted or something and notifies us and says, ‘Hey, this vehicle got hit and it’s wanted for whatever.'”
The license plate readers work in real time and each plate is scanned into the system.
The TAC is not manned full-time, but one day that’s the goal.
“So let’s say we’re having an event and it’s, it’s all down at the pier, or it’s fifth avenue, the parade, or whatever, we pull them up on the big screen, and so we’ll have folks here in real time be able to say, ‘Hey, watch this. Do this. There’s a car on the way here.’ So now we have overwatch with the cameras.” said Dominguez.
All the city cameras are controlled from one place.
The other new tools to help get to you faster and more efficiently in an emergency are new radios.
“The dispatcher knows, ‘yeah, I know that’s his area, but he’s closer’, that kind of stuff. So that works out really good for command and control of your troops and but more importantly, in an emergency, how to move people around.” said Dominguez.
On one screen, little blue icons show the location of all the Naples police officers in real time. Now with an enhanced partnership with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, each deputy is also listed live on the screen.
“There’s a lot of positives to that. So new radios, better tracking of personnel, especially for emergency situations. We know where everybody’s at,” said Dominguez.
The chief also told Cory that if there were something very serious, like a mass shooting, this center helps with strategic cohesion between departments to adequately respond.