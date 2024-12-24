WINK News

Smokin’ Oyster Brewery reopens after damage from hurricanes

Fort Myers Beach
It’s an iconic bar and restaurant on Fort Myers Beach that has been missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed it.

However, now, Smokin’ Oyster Brewery, or SOB, as the locals call it, is finally back.

The opening was delayed by a long rebuilding process and this year’s hurricanes, but the operating partner said regulars will feel right at home, thanks to a lot of the menu’s old favorites like crab cakes and shrimp BLT wraps.

He said it was important to them and the community to bring back one of the beach’s most recognized locations.

