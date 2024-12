The Weather Authority says it’s Christmas Eve, and Southwest Florida is ushering in Santa with warmth and sunshine.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kriedler said, “As we go throughout the afternoon, those temperatures are going to warm up just like yesterday in the upper 70s.”

By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with sun and clouds overhead.

This morning, we are tracking patchy fog across portions of the area.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties until 9 a.m.

Conditions will improve by late morning, leading to blue skies and sunshine.

We stay dry throughout the day, with rain chances increasing towards the end of the week.

While we are not tracking rain, we are tracking Santa’s every move as he delivers presents worldwide.

When he nears Southwest Florida overnight, partly cloudy skies will prevail, and temperatures will be in the 60s.

Wednesday

For your Christmas and first day of Hanukkah forecast, we will see those above-average temperatures yet again, reaching the low 80s.

A slight increase of moisture will lead to a few showers in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

This week

As we go towards the end of the week, the chances of rain will increase.

Highs stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.