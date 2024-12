Family come in all shapes and sizes but all share one common thing, their love for each other. One southwest Florida woman couldn’t have kids, so she built her family through adoption and fostering.

Years ago, Michele Benjamin felt a calling. She wanted to be a mom, but couldn’t have kids. So she adopted a little boy

More than two decades later, Benjamin felt another calling—to be a foster mom.

“Mom and I talked it over and we prayed about it and we opened our hearts and we were like, ‘We have the room and we have the time and there are a lot of children that need love and kindness,'” said Benjamin.

There’s a process to being a foster parent.

With the help of the non-profit One More Child, Benjamin and her mom Linda earned their foster parent license in early 2023.

“We got the license on a Friday and then we got the call on Monday or Sunday or something,” said Benjamin. “It was within a couple of days and we got Colton.”

Fast forward to Sept. 18, 2024, when Benjamin officially adopted Colton.

Her son got off to a rough start in life, addicted to both alcohol and fentanyl.

Benjamin didn’t care.

“He’s getting everything he needs. He’s getting (Occupational Therapy) OT, (Physical therapy) PT, and he’s getting all the services that he needs,” said Benjamin. “He’s thriving and it just warms my heart to see that whatever he’s doing he’s going to succeed.

What a Christmas gift!

“It’s so wonderful, just to see even something simple. We went to Hobby Lobby and just walking through Hobby Lobby, he was just like, ‘oh, oh, oh,’ and his eyes just lit up,” said Benjamin.

Because of that, the two went all out in creating what they call Colton’s Christmas.

The second time Mom told WINK that Santa’s list is very different the second time around.

“My son had the wooden blocks and Hot Wheels and stuff like that. There’s more electronics now, but it’s okay, as long as it’s still learning,” said Benjamin.

As special as it is, seeing Colton smile at twinkling lights…

“He knows that Christmas is about Jesus and that is the reason that he is here,” said Benjamin. “If it was not for Jesus, we would not be here.”

Benjamin said her faith and her second calling, help her and her mom deal with the temper tantrums and doctor’s appointments.

“We jumped in with two feet and it was the most rewarding thing I would say, next to my own son, that I’ve done,” said Benjamin. “My careers don’t mean a thing compared to what this is…when he calls me mama, it just warms my heart.”

Her Christmas wish? That everyone considers being a foster mom or dad. No matter your age!

Benjamin is 60 years old.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time to love. It doesn’t take money to love. These kids just need your love. It’ll change your world like you would not believe,” said Benjamin. “If you can think about changing a child’s world, then you can do it. They’re the best Christmas gift I think God can give you. Children are the best Christmas gift.”

A gift you can give yourself.

If you’d like to know more about becoming a foster parent reach out to the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida or One More Child.