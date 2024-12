St. Matthew’s House. CREDIT: WINK News

The St. Matthews House fed nearly 500 people hot traditional holiday meals at their Naples shelter on Wednesday.

There were dozens of volunteers there for different reasons, but the overall consensus was that volunteering is a two-way gift.

Dozens of volunteers came to St. Matthew’s House on Christmas morning to be the helping hands that prepared and served over 500 people a Christmas meal.

Lous and Doug Chapman said they love to see people’s reactions when they go.

“We don’t need a thing, and there are a lot of people that do, so this is just one instant reward where we can give back and see people smile,” said Chapman.

For Stephanie Lamay, it’s that, but it is also about mending her own heart on Christmas.

“I was by myself,” said Lamay. “It’s my first holiday without my little girl, so I just wanted to stay busy.”

Donald Groover decided to help by cooking steaks for the meal.

“I cooked the steaks the other day. 700 steaks,” said Groover.

Groover is inspired by St. Matthew’s House and sees a future with them on the other side.

“I plan on coming back and putting in my work as being the counselor and giving back to the program,” said Groover.

As people were taking a photo, Groover shouted to remember them in a year because they’ll be on the other side of it all.

It’s truly a testament to what St. Matthews House can do for others.