The holiday magic is in full swing at Santa’s Village. There are holiday lights, holiday food, and of course, plenty of families making some holiday memories

The smell of hot cocoa and funnel cakes is in the air and families at Santa’s village are soaking it all in.

Keisha Bonner is a Port Chatlotte resident. She said the event reminded her of her childhood.

“It brings back memories as a child growing up, to see all the happy opening their gifts, watching the lights,” said Bonner.

“We came here to have fun and enjoy the lights and see the lights and enjoy Christmas because some people don’t have presents, and some people can’t enjoy Christmas,” said one child attending the event.

There’s something everyone at Santa’s Village, including a petting zoo.

Camilo and Paola Cubas are siblings who came to Santa’s village with their family. They said that they enjoyed the goats.

“The goats, they are cool. I haven’t really gone up to one in person,” said Camilo Cubas. “I really like them they were soft, and they were cuddly,” said Paola Cubas.

Giovanni Anastasi, whose Christmas circus has been a family legacy for nine years, said this is just the beginning.

“We want to make this an annual event and make it bigger and more fun and lots of excitement for next year, said Anastasi. “We plan every year to bring something different.”

As families wrap up Christmas 2024, they’re creating memories to treasure for the years to come.

Ana Cubas is the mother of Paola and Camilo. She said that seeing her kids enjoy Santa’s Village brought her a lot of joy.

“This is exactly what you expect of your childhood; these are the things that you’ll keep forever,” said Ana Cubas. “And this is what fills my heart as a mom. This is Christmas day, and this is how you should be spending it.”

Although Santa’s Village is free to visit, drive-thru lights and circus have an additional cost. They will continue to be here until this Sunday.