Man accused of shooting man at Punta Gorda motel

On Christmas Day, many businesses and services are closed, including most retail stores, offices, and government buildings.
Across southwest Florida, people have been feeling the Christmas spirit. In Collier County, families at the Magic of Lights experience counted down the minutes to Santa’s arrival in awe of the spectacular display.
Whether you’re a full-time Floridian, a snowbird or just vacationing here for Christmas, it was a great day to go to the beach.
This year Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day. Many people of both faiths across our area will participate in the rare opportunity to celebrate both holidays.
It’s nearly that time to set off fireworks.
It’s an iconic bar and restaurant on Fort Myers Beach that has been missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed it.
A family of ten thought they had a good plan to beat the Christmas travel rush at Southwest Florida International Airport.
WINK News got an inside look at the new license plate reading technology being used by the Naples Police Department.
The joy of Christmas for many, especially kids, is seeing gifts under the tree, but for one family, they couldn’t afford not only presents but the bare necessities.
Matlacha has had its share of damage this year from hurricanes Helene and Milton. While people continue to heal and recover, they’re also looking toward the new year and beyond.
As many of us have already made our Christmas lists and checked them twice, dozens of neighbors are just wishing for a warm and safe place to live.
If you are still baking and basting your holiday dish, time is running out.
One Fort Myers jewelry store is taking the art of jewelry making into the future, all with the help of AI.
Deputies are in a tense back and forth with a man barricaded inside a home.
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute at a Punta Gorda motel.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call that someone had been shot outside of the Jo El Motel at 11603 Tamiami Trail.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot in the stomach/torso area lying on the ground.
Deputies found the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Ilyjah J. Madison, who had remained on the scene. Madison was in possession of a loaded semiautomatic pistol.
Detectives with the CCSO Major Crimes Unit determined that Madison had accompanied a woman to the motel and remained outside as she met with the victim at his room.
When the victim learned Madison was outside, he went to the parking lot to confront him, and an argument ensued.
According to multiple reports, the argument turned physical when the victim entered the vehicle that Madison was in, and the fight then moved to the ground outside.
At that time, Madison fired a single round, striking the victim.
Madison was cooperative with the investigation and was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a concealed firearm (under the age of 21).
The victim is in critical condition.