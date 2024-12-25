Man accused of shooting man at Punta Gorda motel

Ilyjah J. Madison Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute at a Punta Gorda motel.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call that someone had been shot outside of the Jo El Motel at 11603 Tamiami Trail.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot in the stomach/torso area lying on the ground.

Deputies found the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Ilyjah J. Madison, who had remained on the scene. Madison was in possession of a loaded semiautomatic pistol.

Detectives with the CCSO Major Crimes Unit determined that Madison had accompanied a woman to the motel and remained outside as she met with the victim at his room.

When the victim learned Madison was outside, he went to the parking lot to confront him, and an argument ensued.

According to multiple reports, the argument turned physical when the victim entered the vehicle that Madison was in, and the fight then moved to the ground outside.

At that time, Madison fired a single round, striking the victim.

Madison was cooperative with the investigation and was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a concealed firearm (under the age of 21).

The victim is in critical condition.