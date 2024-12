This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

In this holiday edition of Most Wanted Wednesday, we have three people wanted in Lee County.

First up, Mark Brewer. The 73-year-old is wanted for his fourth DUI and habitually driving with a suspended license.

During his last crash, SWFL Crime Stoppers tells us, Brewer blew more than twice the legal limit and had fentanyl in his system.

Brewer’s last known address was in Lehigh Acres.

John Owens, 26, is accused of violating probation on a burglary charge and scheming to defraud.

In 2019, he was found guilty of stealing baby formula from several grocery stores and sentenced to probation. He has since violated it.

He has a tattoo of money bags on his left arm and music notes on his right arm.

Stephenie Parramore has a bench warrant out for her arrest for scheme to defraud and grand theft.

The 51-year-old is accused of stealing money from her employer.

Investigators tell Wink News she has seven priors on more than 120 criminal counts of theft and fraud in Lee County alone.

Once arrested, she will be held without bond.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.