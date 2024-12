Hanukkah begins Wednesday with the lighting of the first candle. Each night, another candle will be lit until all eight shine bright on the final night of the festival.

This year, Hanukkah and Christmas share a unique connection, both falling on December 25th. It’s a special chance for many in the Southwest Florida community to celebrate both holidays together.

Hanukkah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the second temple.

Rabbi David Arias said Hanukka has a storied history.

“Hanukkah is the festival of lights when we remember one of the great miracles that happened to the Jewish people many years ago,” said Arias. “Thousands of years ago, when they entered into the sanctuary, it was attacked by the Greek empire, and they found the candelabra, the menorah, the one that has seven candles, and they were commanded to light it, but they didn’t have enough oil to do it. So the miracle that happened is that the oil that was supposed to last for only one night lasted for 8 days.”

The first candle will be lit at Temple Judea during sundown.