What’s open and closed on Christmas Day in SWFL

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a physical dispute at a Punta Gorda motel.
On Christmas Day, many businesses and services are closed, including most retail stores, offices, and government buildings.
Across southwest Florida, people have been feeling the Christmas spirit. In Collier County, families at the Magic of Lights experience counted down the minutes to Santa’s arrival in awe of the spectacular display.
Whether you’re a full-time Floridian, a snowbird or just vacationing here for Christmas, it was a great day to go to the beach.
This year Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day. Many people of both faiths across our area will participate in the rare opportunity to celebrate both holidays.
It’s nearly that time to set off fireworks.
It’s an iconic bar and restaurant on Fort Myers Beach that has been missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed it.
A family of ten thought they had a good plan to beat the Christmas travel rush at Southwest Florida International Airport.
WINK News got an inside look at the new license plate reading technology being used by the Naples Police Department.
The joy of Christmas for many, especially kids, is seeing gifts under the tree, but for one family, they couldn’t afford not only presents but the bare necessities.
Matlacha has had its share of damage this year from hurricanes Helene and Milton. While people continue to heal and recover, they’re also looking toward the new year and beyond.
As many of us have already made our Christmas lists and checked them twice, dozens of neighbors are just wishing for a warm and safe place to live.
If you are still baking and basting your holiday dish, time is running out.
One Fort Myers jewelry store is taking the art of jewelry making into the future, all with the help of AI.
Deputies are in a tense back and forth with a man barricaded inside a home.
Some restaurants, particularly those in popular tourist areas, may remain open and offer festive meals or a regular menu.
Grocery stores and shopping centers are generally closed, though some convenience stores and pharmacies may operate with shorter hours.
Here’s what’s open and closed in Southwest Florida:
Gas Stations
Convenience Stores
Fast food chains
Restaurants
Attractions
Movie Theaters
Airport
Grocery Stores
Retail Stores
Government Services
Banks
Healthcare and Medical Facilities
Public Transportation