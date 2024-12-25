WINK News

What’s open and closed on Christmas Day in SWFL

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Christmas Tree Lighting
On Christmas Day, many businesses and services are closed, including most retail stores, offices, and government buildings.

Some restaurants, particularly those in popular tourist areas, may remain open and offer festive meals or a regular menu.

Grocery stores and shopping centers are generally closed, though some convenience stores and pharmacies may operate with shorter hours.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Southwest Florida:

What’s Open:

Gas Stations

  • 7-Eleven
  • Shell
  • Chevron and BP stations

Convenience Stores

  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Walgreens
  • Family Dollar
  • Dollar General

Fast food chains

  • McDonalds
  • Taco Bell
  • Wendy’s
  • Burger King
An employee wearing protective gloves hands an order to a customer through a drive-thru window at a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in Oakland, California, U.S., on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Some of America's fast-food workers are finally getting face masks and emergency sick days to help get them through the coronavirus outbreak. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Restaurants

  • The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
  • Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar
  • The Capital Grille
  • M Waterfront Grille
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • The Dock at Crayton Cove
  • The Turtle Club

Attractions

  • Edison & Ford Winter Estates
  • Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens
  • Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary
  • Lovers Key State Park

Movie Theaters

  • AMC Theaters
  • Regal Coconut Point

Airport

  • Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is open on Christmas Day, and some airlines operate flights. Check with your airline for specific flight schedules and availability.

What’s Closed:

Grocery Stores

  • Publix Supermarkets
  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Whole Foods Market

Retail Stores

  • Most Malls and Shopping Centers (e.g., Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, Gulf Coast Town Center)
Gulf Coast Town Center's Christmas tree lights up the night on Saturday, Nov. 25 (CREDIT: WINK News)

Fast food chains

  • Chick-fil-A
  • Dunin’ Donuts

Government Services

  • Post Offices
  • USPS offices are closed on Christmas Day, and there is no mail delivery. The same goes for package services like FedEx and UPS
  • DMV and Government Offices: Local government offices in cities like Fort Myers, Naples, and Cape Coral (such as the Lee County Clerk of Courts or Collier County Clerk offices)

Banks

  • Most banks (e.g., Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo), ATMs, and online banking services are still available, but branch offices are closed.

Healthcare and Medical Facilities

  • Doctor’s Offices
  • Dental offices
  • Chiropractic centers
  • Routine medical clinics: Many urgent care centers and walk-in clinics will be closed or may have limited hours
  • Routine medical services like physical therapy centers and laboratories are typically closed

Public Transportation

  • LeeTran and Collier Area Transit (CAT) typically run on limited schedules or do not operate

